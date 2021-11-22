UNICEF: 46m Nigerians Still Practice Open Defecation

Amby Uneze in Owerri

As the world celebrated 2021 World Toilet Day (WTD) on November 19, UNICEF has decried the staggering figure of over 46 million Nigerians that are still practicing open defecation.

The world body also reiterated that there has been limited progress over the last two years in the fight against open defecation in Nigeria.

Chief of UNICEF Field Office, Enugu, Dr. Ibrahim Conteh, in a one day dialogue with the media and other stakeholders that was organised by the world body in collaboration with the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA) in Enugu yesterday, disclosed that efforts should be made to continue to sensitise the public especially the rural population to stop open defecations.

According to him, the rate of open defecation in Nigeria has remained steady at 23 per cent.

He said that the states with the highest rates of open defecation are: Kwara, Plateau, and Ebonyi where those with the lowest rates are: Abia, Zamfara,and Akwa Ibom.

“There has been some progress on ending open defecation, with 71 out of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas now declared ‘open defection-free’ (ODF)– up from 18 in 2019. The states with the highest number of ‘open defecation-free’ LGAs are Katsina, Jigawa and Benue – with 21, 18 and 9, respectively.

“Nigeria is making some progress in improving access to water, sanitation and hygiene services to its population, with 75 per cent of Nigerians having access to basic drinking water services – up from 70 per cent in 2019. Access to sanitation (toilet and hand washing facilities) has also increased modestly, from 44 per cent to 46 per cent over the same period,” he observed.

Also in his remarks, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Peter Hawkins, said: “It is clear that more efforts needs to be done to ensure that all Nigerians have access to safe toilets and that we shift closer to ending open defecation across the country.”

He maintained that “clean Nigeria campaign, we are making strong efforts – but the whole country needs to put their full weight behind this campaign. We cannot afford to fail – ending open defecation is crucial to making progress in so many other areas, including health.”

Highlighting the objectives of the workshop, UNICEF Communication Officer, Enugu Field Office, Dr. Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe, said that in line with the theme of this years’ programme “valuing toilets” captured the essence and the importance of toilet in keeping the world safe from diseases.

She noted that each year’s WTD that is observed on November 19 highlighted the importance of sanitation and hygiene in driving improvements in public health, gender equality, education, economic development and environmental protection.

In a paper “Do You Care About Toilets?” WASH Specialist, UNICEF Enugu, Mr. Doutimiye Kiakubu, explained that the latest WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) report, progress on sanitation and hygiene is badly off track.

According to him, for the 3.6 billion people currently without safely managed sanitation, it is clear there would be no sustainable future without toilets. Governments must work four times faster and ensure toilets for all by 2030.

“WHO and UNICEF are calling on government and their partners to urgently transform sanitation for better health, environments, economies and societies in the state of the world’s sanitation report. The report sets out ways forward under the SDG 6 Global Acceleration Framework drawing on latest data, evidence and case studies,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

