TIME FOR DIRECT PRIMARIES

The news of the Senate’s approval of direct primaries has continued to elicit mixed reactions across the country. Many Nigerians have described the bill as timely and a welcome development. To them, it will check the excesses of governors who control and ensure only their boys get parties’ tickets. The amendment to some clauses of the Electoral Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) bill 2021 was passed on July 15, 2021. Under Clause 87, a political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under the bill shall hold direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions, which shall be monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Since the restoration of democracy, political parties have been using indirect primaries to select their candidates. Through indirect primaries only parties’ delegates and other executives are allowed to vote. Sometimes, the outcomes or results of indirect primaries conducted by political parties are influenced or manipulated by top politicians. That was why during primaries, there were widespread cases of financial inducements in exchange for votes. Besides, governors who control the parties’ structures usually give directives on the candidates the delegates should go for.

However, if the proposed bill for direct primaries becomes law and political parties adopt it, Nigerians will experience the opposite. While indirect primaries narrow selection of candidates in the hands of few selected delegates, direct primaries will provide room for massive participation of youths and women in the selection of candidates. It takes only a member with membership card to participate and select candidate of his/ her choice. Also, the incessant monitization of parties’ primaries as obtained in indirect primaries will be checkmated. The fear of some powerful governors imposing their candidates against the wishes of electorate will be stopped. Despite the fact that the country will benefit tremendously from the direct primaries, some indivisible hands are working hard to frustrate the passage of the bill. To these categories of people, direct primaries mean the end of their political dominance and maneuvering.

With voters’ apathy on increase, there is the need for more participation of the electorate not only in election but also parties primaries. The country’s political culture is rapidly changing with more Nigerians becoming enlighten. We cannot expect our two decades democracy to remain static while other countries’ democracy is fast changing. While it is unarguable to say there existed some problems associated with direct primaries such as overcrowding, thuggery and even money inducement, it remains the best method for selection of candidates. Let our political parties try it.

Ibrahim Mustapha, Pambegua, Kaduna State

