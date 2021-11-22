MANAGING CRIMINAL INTRUSION (11)

Gbolahan Samuel Moronfolu

Types of Intrusion (Cont’d)

5. HIGHWAY ROBBERY: This can be describe as a kind of robbery that take place on roads, streets or even bridges. This threat is often experience by commuters using Nigerian roads. There are others in some hotspot the incidence of highway robbery frequently take place mostly Abuja-Lokoja road, Abuja-Kaduna road, Ijebu-ode Ore road and Ore to Benin road etc. where several passengers and travellers have been injured or killed by suspected highway robbers, many of the victim passengers when asked by the robbers to lay down on the road, incidences have shown that many of the victim were crushed by trailers.

6. ARMED ROBBERY: This involves the use of weapons which may not necessary be deadly weapons like table knife to dispossess the victims, some may use big stick to force their victim to surrender their valuables. Some may use their physical strength to dispossess their victims of their valuables.

7. AGGRAVATED ROBBERY: It is describe as a form of robbery where the offenders use deadly or dangerous weapons in the cause of carrying out their dastardly act. It can also defined as “the use of Deadly weapons or what appears to be deadly weapons eg. Toy pistol”, that will still be aggravated robbery because the weapons appear to be deadly. It is describe in some states to cause or threaten serious bodily injury or death during the commission of the crime. The incidents of bank robbery have taken very aggravated dimension where robbers don’t only use sophisticated riffle but also used grenades.

8. THEFT: This involves act of making unlawful claims over someone else property or illegally taken of another person property without the persons freely-given consent. Theft is a criminal act that relate to illegal accusation of another person property or act of stealing like burglary, larceny, looting, fraud and embezzlement to mention but a few. It can be perpetrated in many ways, one of the ways may involve illegal access or intrusion into information system belonging to another person or organizations.

9. ARSON: It is describe as a deliberate act of destructively setting another person or oneself property on fire for specific motives eg. Some do set their property on fire with the criminal intention of illegally getting claims from an insurance company.

10. KIDNAPPING: The term kidnapping can be describe as a form of security threats that involves “the taking away or asportation of a person against the person will, usually to hold the person in force imprisonment, a confinement without legal authority”. This may be done for ransom or in furtherance of another crime, or in connection with a child custody dispute. Kidnapping in another dimension is describe as the taking away of a person against the person will, usually to hold the person for ransom or in furtherance of another crime. In terminology of common law in many jurisdictions the crime of kidnapping is labeled adduction when the victim is a woman. Etc.

11. Stealing SEC.383CE: The fraudulent taking of anything capable of being stolen, or the fraudulent conversion of anything by any person to his/her own use or to the use of any other person anything capable of being stolen, without any claim of right made in good faith with intent to deprive the owner permanently of the ownership thereof.

12. Burglary SEC.411CC: The breaking and entering into the dwelling house of another by night time with intent to commit felony therein; or breaking out of a dwelling house of another after committing felony therein.

13. House Breaking: The breaking and entering into the dwelling house of another by day with intent to commit felony therein, or having committed felony therein breaks out.

14. Breaking into building with intent to commit felony SEC.414CC: Breaking and entering into a building ordinarily used for religious worship and committing felony therein or having committed felony in any such building, breaks out of it.

15. Land grabbing/Encroachment: This is a malicious attempt by unauthorized persons who take advantage of easy accessibility into another’s land, due to proximity or reluctance of owner to develop, and fraudulently shortchange or permanently deny such rightful land owner usage and ownership of his land.

16. Abduction SEC.226 and 362: the taking away of an unmarried girl under the age of 16 to 18 years or causing her to be taken out of the custody or protection of her father or mother or either person having the lawful care or charge of her, with intent that she may be unlawfully carnally known by any man, whether a particular man or not, against the will of such father, mother or other person.

The above instances render perpetrators liable to criminal prosecutions and jail terms. There could also be network intrusion, by hackers who try to steal corporate information, by hacking into corporate resources it also could lead to criminal prosecution.

CONSEQUENCES OF INTRUSION: Like in many instances, intrusion which might result in some criminal acts by consequences, may lead to unfortunate incidents such as:

1. Misuse/damage to property: When property is under the direct control and in use by the rightful owner, there is a tendency that he or she uses and manages the property rightly. Such may not be the case of an intruder who gains access to the property through fraudulent means, without even knowing its value.

2. Loss of property: Intrusion no doubt could lead to loss of property by victims to the intruder whose aim is to steal therein.

3. Injury/death of victims of intrusion: There could be injury on a victim whose property is infringed upon, when he or she tries to resist the intruder or the commission of criminal act.

4. Prosecution and conviction of intruders: When an intruder is caught or apprehended trying to intrude or in the act of committing a criminal offence, he or she may face prosecution and possible conviction.

*Moronfolu is a seasoned security consultant with many years of security and policing experience. FELLOW, Fourth Estate Professional Society (FFPS), he has also partaken in peace keeping operations within and outside the country and has flair for general security education.

… Cont’d next week

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

