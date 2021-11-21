Talk with Toke Makinwa Premières

A new TV talk show hosted by media personality Toke Makinwa is now airing on MultiChoice’s pan-African channel, HONEY.

The hour-long show ‘Talk with Toke Makinwa’ features the host interviewing some of Africa’s biggest celebrities on diverse, intimate and controversial topics. Some of the big names penned for the first season include DJ Zinhle, Bobrisky, Zari “The Boss Lady” and Mutale Mwanza on the couch.

“This show is dynamic and unpredictable. It has all the conversations that viewers have been waiting to hear, straight from the source,” says Zinzi Velelo, HONEY’s Head of Content. “Africa’s biggest celebrities are setting the record straight, once and for all.”

Excited about her new venture, Makinwa said that it was a dream come true to host the show which format is considered a contender for the African version of a Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The show is currently filming two seasons of thirteen episodes each and airs every Friday.

