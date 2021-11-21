Revealed! Why Oyetola is Rooting for Omisore’s Senatorial Ambition

HighLife

Senator Iyiola Omisore is interested in going to the Senate again. Omisore, now a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is a former Deputy Governor of Osun State (1999 – 2003) and a two-term senator (2003 – 2011).

Information filtering in suggested the incumbent Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola is seriously pushing for his emergence as the candidate of APC ahead of the 2023 general election.

And the reason for this is straightforward. He believes giving the party ticket to Omisore, who played a vital role in his emergence as governor, will largely help boost his chance of returning for another term in office. Oyetola sees Omisore as a political figure who can help diminish the influence of the opposition PDP in the Ife/Ijesa district and possibly enhance his chance in the coming gubernatorial election in the state, an insider pointed out, especially now that he (the governor) is reportedly having a running battle with his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who is currently the Minister of Interior in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omisore, 64, who was the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) during the 2018 governorship election in Osun, and Aregbesola are both from Osun East.

Interestingly, the district is largely regarded as the base of the opposition, PDP. The Senate seat is currently occupied by Adenigba Fadahunsi, a member of PDP. Also, two out of the three House of Representatives members (Busayo Oluwole Oke and Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro) from the district are of the PDP.

The governorship election in Osun State is scheduled to hold on July 16, 2022, while the senatorial contest Otunba Omisore is eying, along with other elections will take place in 2023.

