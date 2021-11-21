Glo Subscribers Explain Plan for Joy Unlimited Extravaganza Prizes

No fewer than 200 subscribers of Nigeria’s second largest telecom company, Globacom yesterday explained how they planned to use their Joy Unlimited Extravaganza prizes.

While some subscribers planned to use the prizes to start up small-scale businesses, others said they would use the prizes for the comfort of their families.

These testimonies were contained in a statement the Glo Corporate Communications Office released yesterday,

At least 203 lucky subscribers had emerged winners from the first draw of the promotion with 71 winning television sets, 61 refrigerators and 71 generators.

In its statement yesterday, the telecom giant said over 200 winners who received the household items they won in the Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza had disclosed what they would do with their prizes.

The statement said: “Afusat Jamiu from Ogun State, a generator winner, said, “I live in Ijede, in Ikorodu area of Lagos where I sell clothes. Glo has made very happy with the generator that I won in their promo.

“It came at the right time. The generator will be very useful to power my fridge to boost my new turkey business. God bless Glo”.

Also, cited in the statement, the telecom giant said a refrigerator winner, Chika Nwachukwu from Enugu State and who works with Oando Plc said Glo “is a very supportive network.

“I truly appreciate this prize. To tell you the truth, I was surprised when I was told I won. I thank Globacom immensely for providing another fridge for my family”.

On his part, Odunuga Temitope said: “I am from Oyo State but I live in Ikorodu, Lagos where I have my hairdressing salon. I received a call from Globacom officials two days ago that I won fridge in the Joy Unlimited Promo.

“I am very happy. The prize came at the right time. I will use the fridge in my shop to serve my customer cold drinks whenever we are making their hair. It will also be useful for our domestic cold water needs and food storage. I thank Glo and pray that God will continue to bless them.”

Adetunji Agbebaku, a businessman living in Abule Egba in Lagos, said he was surprised when her received a call that her won fridge in Glo promo.

According to him, I thought it was a scam but when the Glo officials explained further I became convinced. Now my family has a brand new fridge to use to preserve our food and stew. It is a big relief and on behalf of my family I say a big thank you to the Glo network.

Mukaila Abdullahi, a retired engineer from Ijebu Isiwo, Ogun State, said he was happy when he received a generator in the just concluded.

H said: “This is the surprise of the year. I am very happy. I have not won anything recently in a promo. The generator will be used for the comfort of my family courtesy of Glo. God will continue to bless the Glo company.”

Olaotan Omobolade, a 39-year-old painter by profession, explained how he got a call Glo that he won a brand new generator, which came as a surprise to him.

He said: “I quickly call my family members to tell them the good news. I will use the generator with my family. There is hardly light these days. I am very happy. Glo has provided light for us.”

Seun Adigun, a gardener from Ondo State, said he won a television set in the new Glo promo, which he received two days ago.

According to him, I will watch and enjoy more football matches with my friends now, especially my team, Barcelona. I am very happy. Glo has blessed me with a television.

For subscribers to be eligible to win in the promo, the telecom giant said they would be be required to make a total recharge of N500 in a week to qualify for the weekly draws.

He added that a total recharge of N2, 000 in a calendar month qualifies a subscriber for the monthly draws to win any of the car prizes.

