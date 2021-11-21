Dumo Lulu-Briggs’ Profile on the Rise

Society Watch

Dumo Lulu-Briggs, a lawyer and Chairman of Platform Petroleum, has consistently proven that he has all it takes to sustain the legacy of his late billionaire father and founder of Moni Pulo Limited, O.B. Lulu-Briggs.

When he took over the reins of the management of his father’s company, which had previously been handled by expatriates, his critics expressed doubts in his ability to keep it afloat. But in no time, he successfully turned around the ailing company into one that many now do business with.

Even so, it was in recognition of his sterling qualities that he was honoured with the enviable title of Iniikeiroari V of Kalabari Kingdom. Indeed, those who made him the paramount Head of Oruwari House of Abonnema knew (still know) that he would never literally desecrate the title, particularly because of his disciplined lifestyle.

Interestingly today, the graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria is one of the few whose profiles have been on the rise in River State. Among other reasons, he is loved by many for his several humane gestures that have continuously put smiles on the faces of many in and outside the state.

It, therefore, did not come as a surprise when Lulu-Briggs, who also holds a Master’s degree from the University of London, was honoured by Garden City Advancement Award (GCAA) as Rivers Man of the Year 2021 at a high-octane event held at Stadium Road Aztech Arcum Event Centre on November 7, 2021.

He was awarded alongside some other political heavyweights within the Niger Delta axis, including Governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike; Minister for Petroleum, Mr. Timipre Sylva; General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere; Hon. Rowland Sekibo; Hon. Boma Goodhead; Hon. Major Jack; Oseyomon Ighodalo and a host of others

