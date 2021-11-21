Babajide Akeredolu in the News Again

HighLife

Will a jaguar give birth to a dog or a mountain bear to a goat? Never! Then, Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State, will only produce something like him. This is the rejoinder from some folks to the trending personality that is the son of Governor Akeredolu, Babajide. Whether this reaction is for good or bad, eulogy or jest, that remains to be seen.

Based on the reports coming from the Sunshine State, members of the Ondo State Concerned Timber Merchants (OSCTIM) have banded together to accuse Babajide of attempting to take ownership of the state’s forest reserves. According to the organisation, Babajide is hiding behind a consultancy firm to carve his name into the sector, without the knowledge of the public.

Interestingly, the Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, Donald Ojogo, recently informed the public that some plans were afoot to humiliate the immediate family of Governor Akeredolu. There were only a handful of hours between Ojogo’s press release and that of OSCTIM. So, whose words should the public accept as true?

This is the second time that Babajide has been thrown into the den of lions that is the world of political allegations and image smearing. The first time, it was his father’s former deputy, Agboola Ajayi, that threw him under the bus. The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the October 2020 Ondo gubernatorial election had accused Babajide of taking charge of 10 per cent of the N4.3 billion reported to be kept in a hidden account by certain individuals of the current administration.

In response to Ajayi’s allegation, Babajide had stated that “This allegation which I deny, can only come from someone so lowly and frivolous and unexpected of anyone who holds the high office of a Deputy Governor.” And that is how that matter ended.

It does not seem like the Deputy Governor is responsible for the latest dart thrown at Babajide. However, the fact that the Information Commissioner and co. knew that something was up before members of OSCTIM made their report, is telling. Whatever the case, Babajide has entered the limelight again.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

