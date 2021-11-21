Andy Uba: Twice Unlucky!

Society Watch

If you ask Andy Uba, a former Senator, to spell out his most cherished ambition, he will most probably tell you that he wants to be the Number One Citizen of his state. This is one dream he has always pursued with great determination. But either by design or accident, the most sought-after position has again eluded him. With his power and connection, it is confounding that his dream has always been met with a kiss of death.

Uba first experienced political baptism of fire in 2007. Not one to easily give up on his hope, Uba jumped from one political party to the other to realise his ambition, all to no avail. He left his former political party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2017 for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) in a bid to realise his governorship goal.

But the billionaire suffered another humiliation of his life in 2018 when he lost the APC primaries to a political rookie, Tony Nwoye. His defeat confirmed the fears expressed by his friends who had begun to see him as a serial loser.

However, Uba was unbothered. Like the typical Nigerian politician with incurable optimism, he refused to yield to the words of wisdom and again threw his hat into the rings for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra. He was buoyed, particularly after he had won the primary election of APC and flown the party umbrella. He was said to have been full of hope and wasted money on his campaign like a drunken sailor. But again, his balloon of hope was punctured as he came a distant third – the election was won by the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Soludo.

With his recent humiliation, many say that his political clout may be on the precipice. As some political watchers say, he should have known that he is no longer a force to be reckoned with in the political circle of the state; hence, he should have saved his sweat and money for comfort.

It was gathered that when he signified interest in the governorship race, the former member of the Red Chamber became the anvil of criticisms in the political circle, as many in the state understood that he is no longer relevant, politically. But for his over-bloated ago, he failed to realise that he is no more than a paper tiger.

A source revealed that the former political gladiator is distressed and feels like someone whose birthright has been denied him; so, he has reportedly vowed to reclaim his ‘mandate’, in the court of law.

