NIPOST Clamps Down on Illegal Courier Operators in Benin City

Emma Okonji

Having sanitised the courier industry in Lagos and Abuja to a greater extent, in its ongoing clampdown operations, the Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department (CLRD) of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), has extended the exercise to Benin City, where it recently clamped down on 13 illegal courier operators and impounded their motorbikes.

They were clamped down for operating without legal courier operator’s licence, which constitutes an offense.

The clampdown team, which comprised of a special enforcement team from CLRD, and Police officers from the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), Alagbon Lagos, with their counterpart from Benin Area Command Sapele Road in Benin City, was led by the Assistant General Manager in charge of Ethics, Complain and Strategy at CLRD, Mr. Worimegbe Banks.

Although some of the courier operators claimed they had obtained licence from Edo State government, including from the local government areas where they operate, they were however informed that the licence permit they obtained from the state and local government, was to allow them ride through the roads of the state, while serving the public.

Banks explained to them that aside the licence permit, they still need to obtain courier licence from the federal government, which must be processed through NIPOST that regulates the courier industry.

Addressing the enforcement team before the commencement of the exercise, NIPOST Zonal Manager, Benin Zone, Mrs Lorreto Nwakama, who represented the Postmaster General of the federation Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, applauded the relentless efforts of the General Manager of CLRD Mr. Shonde Gideon Oludotun, in sanitising the courier industry in Nigeria.

She emphasised the need for potential investors in the Postal/Express business in Benin zone to register their operations with NIPOST, through the Courier and Logistic Regulatory Department in Benin City.

