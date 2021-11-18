NDLEA Recommends Tests for Public Office Holders, Intending Couples

Seriki Adinoyi

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. General Buba Marwa (rtd) has said that the agency has gone beyond seizure, arrest and prosecution of drug traffickers to recommending compulsory tests for public office holders, intending couples and others.

Marwa, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong after the passing out ceremony of newly trained officers in Jos, noted that, “The NDLEA has worked out strategies for not only stopping the acquisition and distribution of narcotic substances, but also engaged in massive education and enlightenment to get the entire society on board to fight the menace which is touching every segment of the society.”

He added: “It was for this reason that the agency has not only stopped at seizure, arrest and prosecution of drug traffickers, but also recommended compulsory tests for public office holders, intending couples and others in order to facilitate the rehabilitation and management of those who are already using drugs.”

Lamenting the ravaging effects of drug abuse on the society, particularly in terms of violent crimes, Marwa said the menace of drug abuse is a nationwide problem which has fuelled violent crimes and insecurity in many parts of Nigeria including Plateau State.

He commended Lalong for his efforts in assisting the NDLEA Training Academy Jos and Plateau State Command with logistics, infrastructure and collaboration in discharge of their duties. He appealed for an allocation of land to enable the agency build its barracks which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2022 budget.

Responding, Lalong said he was excited to receive Marwa whose pedigree for performance is widely known during his military career.

He added that the NDLEA has done a lot in Nigeria, and in particular in his state by arresting drug kingpins who were assumed to be untouchable.

Lalong, however, appealed to the NDLEA chairman to intensify efforts in helping the state avoid being used as a transit place for narcotics, and also to handle the rehabilitation of those already affected.

He pledged to complete the construction of the rehabilitation centre currently under construction as well as continue to offer more support to the agency when needed.

