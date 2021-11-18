NCS to Boost Innovation among Tech Startups with N50m Grant

Emma Okonji

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body for all Information Technology (IT) practitioners in Nigeria, is set to spur further innovation among technology startups, with the launch of N50 million grant that will be spread among qualified tech startups.

The N50 million, which is an initial seed fund, will be raised through a fund raising that will be launched today at the 2021 National Information Technology Merit Awards (NITMA), an annual NCS conference and award, holding at the MUSON Centre in Onikan, Lagos.

President of NCS, Prof. Adesina Sodiya, who announced the initiative at a press conference in Lagos this week, said the N50 million would be part of NCS’ contribution to technology innovation among startups.

“We want to encourage up-coming startups with substantial financial support that will help them develop solutions that NCS can help market within and outside Nigeria. We look forward to a successful launch of the initiative during the NITMA Award night, and the money will be spread based on merit,” Sodiya said.

“Annually the Nigeria Computer Society recognises, celebrates, and rewards outstanding excellence and exceptional contributions in the Information Technology field through the unique national platform that NITMA provides. Our focus as a society is progress for the sector and for the nation. As the acknowledged professional authority facilitating the development of an inclusive, globally competitive, prosperous, and knowledge-based digital economy in Nigeria, NCS is committed to recognising and rewarding outstanding hard work and excellence in accelerating IT development,” Sodiya said.

According to him, in choosing the awards, the key areas and issues affecting growth in the sector and society would be addressed.

Key categories in this year’s awards, include: Digital Governor of the Year Award, IT Personality of the Year, IT Gold Merit of the Year, IT Company of the Year, Youth Innovator of the year, including professional and honorary fellowship conferment.

He said the professional fellowships would be conferred on members of NCS who are recognised as authorities in their field of computing and have distinguished themselves through significant contribution to the growth of Information Technology through their professional expertise and activities.

