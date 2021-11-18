House to Budget for 132 KVA Electricity Sub-Station in Jigawa

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has mandated its committees on appropriations and power to make provisions for funds in the 2022 budget for the construction of a 132 KVA electricity sub-station in Gwaram, Jigawa State.

This resolution of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Yusuf Galambi at the plenary yesterday.

Galambi said that the federal government appropriated N300 million in the 2016 budget for the take-off of the project.

He recalled that the presidency in 2016 sent a virement letter, requesting that the money be transferred to a similar project and promised to provide adequate funds in the 2017 budget for the take-off and completion of the 132 KVA electricity sub-station in Gwaram by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

He said that Section 4(4) and item 13 Part II of the concurrent legislative list of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) provided that the National Assembly might make laws for the federation or any part thereof on electricity and the establishment of electric power stations and the generation and transmission of electricity in or to any part of the federation and from one state to another.

The lawmaker observed that the federal government, through the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005, established the TCN to issue transmission license to operate, expand/upgrade transmission facilities for efficient and effective wheeling of generated power.

Galambi said: “The 132 KVA electricity sub-station in Gwaram, Jigawa State, if completed, will enhance sustainable economic activities that will provide more opportunities for individuals to improve their standards of living.”

He noted that despite being allocated land with Certificate of Occupancy (C of 0) by the Jigawa State government for commencement of the project, the TCN is yet to commence any visible action on the project.

