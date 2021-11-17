Buhari Rejoices with Jonathan at 64

*Describes ex-president as apostle of peace and democracy in Africa

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan as he marks his 64th birthday anniversary on Thursday, November 17.

The President, in a release on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, on behalf of the government and Nigerians, rejoiced with former President Jonathan, on his 64th birthday anniversary and congratulated him for serving the country, and working for the peace and advancement of democracy on the African continent.

The President affirmed that Dr. Jonathan continues to expand the boundaries of leadership, teaching many in the country the power of focus, consistency and diligence, having served as Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President, President, African Union Envoy and now, Chairman of the International Summit Council for Peace Africa (ISCP-Africa).

ISCP-Africa is an association of incumbent and former heads of state and their deputies, established in 2019 by the Universal Peace Federation, an organization in general consultative status with the United Nations (UN).

President Buhari believed the former President’s profile should remind those in position and all aspiring leaders that serving the country and humanity requires sacrifice, and ultimately placing the interest of others above personal gains.

The President, therefore, extended warm greetings to him and his family, praying that the Almighty God will continue to sustain them in good health and all round well being.

