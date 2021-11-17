Boosting Youth Employability

To boost youth employability and provide capacity building interventions, Sahara Foundation recently partnered Energy Training Centre and Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria, Chiamaka Ozulumba reports

To provide capacity building interventions to enhance entrepreneurship and employability for youth in Lagos, Edo, and Rivers State, Sahara Foundation recently partnered the Energy Training Centre (ETC) and Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN)

This will be achieved through the Sahara Regenerator Technical Programe which is a Sahara Foundation initiative designed to promote and transfer technical skills in meter installations, solar systems installation and maintenance required in the energy sector in Nigeria.

Beneficiaries of the STRP are expected to contribute additional capacity for Meter Installer Technicians to support the Federal Government’s mandate to all Distribution Companies regarding Metering all customers, while the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Technician programme will boost the FG’s Electrification Agenda and Economic Sustainability Plan targeting the installation of five million solar home systems in underserved and off-grid communities across the country.

More than 120 beneficiaries are expected to emerge from the programme (inclusive of those without formal education) with knowledge, skills and resources needed to build sustainable businesses and become employers of labour.

ETC in its capacity as the technical partner for the SRTP Programme will deliver hands-on practical training and provide certification through the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) for the trained Installers.

This training will provide participants with the necessary technical skills for employment as Meter Installers currently needed in large numbers in the power sector to help achieve the aim to get all electricity consumers metered through the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

The Solar PV technician training supported is being supported through GIZ’s NESP’s capacity development programme which trained the Facilitators. GIZ is a German development agency working with partners such as ETC to build capacity in the Renewable Energy sector.

Speaking at a recent stakeholder forum of all project partners and participants, Pearl Uzokwe, Director of Sustainability and Governance, Sahara Group said the continent must not be left out in the global transition to cleaner energy.

She highlighted the importance of the partnership with stakeholders such as Energy Training Centre. GIZ and REAN as critical to ensuring enhanced access to power and spurring economic growth and development.

President of REAN, Mr. Segun Adaju commended Sahara Foundation and Energy Training Centre for taking on such a laudable initiative. He further said the programme is filling a major gap in the industry by ensuring that there are well-trained solar installers who are certified and meet international standards.

Highlighting the need to fill the huge metering gap in the nation, Ikeja Electric CEO Folake Soetan, said the role of trained meter installers that will be produced by the programme would add value to the metering programmes of distribution companies in Nigeria.

Having formed a partnership with the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria and held discussions with the Distribution Companies in the three selected related communities, the Solar Technician trainees will undertake a two weeks apprenticeship with key industry players to connect these technicians to institutions where their skills are required.

These programmes are also part of efforts by the Sahara Foundation to highlight its new focus areas – Access to Clean Energy and Sustainable Environments, thus they look forward to creating a sustained multiplier effect through these partnerships.

One of the participants at the Meter Installers Programme, Ms. Delight Elijah said “the three week training has been an eye opener as I am now well grounded in meter installation (single and three phase). Even though it is a male dominated industry, Sahara Foundation has created this platform to make it more inclusive”.

About Sahara Foundation

Working with the motto of “Bringing benevolence to life” Sahara Foundation, is the corporate citizenship vehicle of Sahara Group across the energy conglomerate’s locations in Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

For the foundation, the joy of energising aspirations and bringing energy to life, especially when it involves youths, remain sacrosanct.

Essentially, Sahara Foundation is committed to supporting young people by creating platforms that provide an enabling environment for their development while promoting access to clean and affordable energy in Africa.

