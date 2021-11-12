Niger Police Arrests 15 Suspected Kidnappers, Rescues 15 Victims

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Police in Minna Niger State has recorded a major success in its battle against bandits, kidnapers and other criminal elements with the arrest of 15 suspected kidnappers, rescue of 15 kidnapped victims and recovery of over 500 rustled cattles.

The Command also recovered several dangerous weapons including AK47 rifles, machetes, knives, cudgels and charms from the suspects.

The exploits of the police is in conjunction with local hunters and men of the local vigilantes.

Parading some of the suspects before newsmen in Minna on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police Mr. Monday Bala Kuyars, said the major highlight was the arrest of 10 suspected kidnappers and recovery of 500 cattles from the Sonfada forest in the Lapai Local Government Area of the state.

Kuryas explained that the suspects had invaded the Sonfada village where they reportedly kidnapped two villagers and collected a ransom of N1.3 million after taking the victims to the Sonfada forest.

According to him, a combined team of the Police, local hunters and men of the vigilante went after the kidnappers in the forest leading to their arrest and recovery of part of the ransom collected and the 500 cows.

“The suspects were equally arrested with two Bajaj motorcycles, a sum of N270, 000 and five cutlasses,” Kuyars said, adding that during interrogation, they claimed to have reared their cattles to Sonfada forest from their different locations.

He said one Mohammed Isah of Eminuku area of Lapai aged 65 years was the oldest of the suspects while 19 year old Mohammed Jaye of Abugi village near Lapai was the youngest among the kidnappers.

Kuyars disclosed that the 15 rescued kidnap victims were those traveling in two commercial vehicles along the Bangi -Mangoro road last Tuesday before they were abducted.

The police boss explained that upon the receipt of the information, the Command mobilised the Police tactical teams in conjunction with the military and vigilante to the scene which led to the rescue of the victims unhurt.

However, the kidnappers were said to have escaped.

He assured the public of the readiness of the police to protect them and their property but solicited for the cooperation of the people, especially in the area of giving valuable information to the police.

