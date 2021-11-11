Pacegate Limited and OVH Energy Marketing Advocate for Increased Girl Child Education

Pacegate Limited, a manufacturer of Steel Drums and distributor of Adipro Chemicals, a leading manufacturer of Lubricant Additives, has partnered with Nigeria’s leading Indigenous marketer of choice, OVH Energy Marketing (Oando Licensee) to empower female students in Rivers and Lagos state with the provision of essential school items while also teaching them how to relax and look inward through heartfulness relaxation.

The partnership is executed through Evolve, Pacegate and PEARL’s CSR company, which is a non-profit organization. The Evolve Initiative seeks to address the global challenge of climate change through the education of underprivileged girls. According to Project Drawdown, the world’s leading research for climate solutions carried out by 100 of the top scientists in the world, educating girls is the sixth most impactful solution out of 100 mentioned to combat the effects of global warming. There are economic, cultural, and safety-related barriers that impede the girl child from realizing her right to education. A key strategy to changing this is to provide the girl child attending government schools with school supplies and teaching them heartfulness relaxation techniques.

Through this partnership, over 400 schoolgirls in Omole Senior Grammar School, Lagos state and Community Junior Secondary School Amadi-Ama, Rivers state have received school supplies such as school bags, books, pens, sandals, and uniforms supporting their education.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Umesh Amarnani, The Managing Director, Pacegate Limited, expressed his appreciation to OVH Energy Marketing for supporting the vision to help young schoolgirls across the country. Mr. Amarnani said “At Pacegate, we strongly believe that the education, empowerment and leadership of girls and young women is one of the keyways to make a positive difference in the community and also help curb global warming. Through its school connect initiative, Evolve has the vision to educate underprivileged girls, empowering them to make better life choices which will positively affect their life choices. We acknowledge OVH Energy, our partner on this project for their immense support. We also hope to increase our impact in the next four years to reach 50,000 girls across 100 schools in Nigeria.”

Speaking at the event, Mr. Huub Stokman, Chief Executive Officer, OVH Energy Marketing said that education gives girls the skills and knowledge to respond to climate-related challenges and the changing resource landscapes. Educated girls grow up to be women who participate fully in society and take on leadership roles.

“Educating young girls is a pathway to fighting climate change, and if we are to successfully address the climate crisis, we need to empower women so they can actively participate in strengthening Nigeria’s response to climate change. OVH Energy Marketing is proud to partner with Pacegate on the Evolve Initiative. To the young girls, I want you to know that the world is your oyster; you can make a difference and indeed change the world.” Huub said.

The initiative is a commendable one as these educated girls go ahead to contribute to their communities increasing Nigeria’s overall resilience to climate shocks. The Evolve initiative aims to support the education of 50,000 girls across 100 schools in Nigeria over the next four years.

