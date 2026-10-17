Over 1,000 Participate In Pinknaija Walk 2026, Puts Port Harcourt At Centre Of Breast Advocacy

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

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More than 1,000 participants converged on Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt, on Saturday, October 10, for PinkNaija Walk 2026, in a major show of support for breast cancer awareness, early detection and improved access to cancer care.

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‎Organised by Engraced Life Foundation (ELF), the annual eight-kilometre walk brought together representatives of the Rivers State Government, health institutions, cancer organisations, survivors, students, corps members, business owners, influencers and members of the public under the theme, ‘United By Unique—Every Story Matters. Every Life Counts.’

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‎Recognised by the state, as the leading statewide breast cancer awareness mobilisation since 2021, and the biggest of its kind in the South-south region, the event transformed the Rumuola venue into a meeting point for organisations and individuals working to improve cancer awareness and patient support.

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‎The morning opened with an energetic warm-up session, before the Rivers State Government delegation and WHO led participants on the walk. The eight-kilometre route began and ended at Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, taking participants through Rumuola and surrounding parts of Port Harcourt.

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‎The walk was followed by an interactive health and community engagement featuring medical information stands, breast health demonstrations, health talks, games, vendors and free screening services.

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‎Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr Hope Avundaa, in an opening remarks, highlighted the importance of public awareness, early detection and collaboration in improving health outcomes.

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‎The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Hospital (POCCH) and the World Health Organization (WHO) community were among the medical and institutional stakeholders represented at the event.

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‎More than 400 women and men received health screening services, including breast and cervical cancer screening, prostate screening, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, alongside access to medical consultations assisted by Power Oil.

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‎The screening activities reinforced the foundation’s message that awareness must translate into practical access to health information, medical assessment and appropriate referrals.

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‎One of the event’s major highlights was a special parade by the Engraced Life Foundation medical team, led by Dr. Stella Jerry Chukwu that showcased the foundation’s achievements and recognitions over the years, culminating in the presentation of its latest international honour.

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‎In September 2026, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) announced Engraced Life Foundation as the winner of the World Cancer Day Campaign Award for its PinkRoom Schools Outreach initiative.

The award was presented at the World Cancer Congress in Hong Kong, recognising the foundation’s work in advancing the global United by Unique campaign through education, community engagement and people-centred cancer care.

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‎The recognition places a Nigerian community-based cancer advocacy organisation among the international initiatives celebrated by UICC and highlights the contribution of locally driven programmes to global cancer control.

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‎For founder Ethel Olumo, the recognition represents both an achievement and a call to greater responsibility.

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‎“Receiving this recognition on an international platform means a great deal to us. It affirms that the work we are doing in our communities matters, and that solutions developed in Nigeria can contribute meaningfully to the global fight against cancer. For us, the award is not the end of the journey. It is a call to reach more people, especially young girls and underserved women who may otherwise be left out of essential health information and care,” Olumo said.

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‎The foundation’s achievement comes amid growing international attention to Nigeria’s role in cancer advocacy and the country’s contribution to global cancer-control efforts.

‎The walk provided a platform for cancer survivors to share their experiences and encourage others to seek care without shame or fear.

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‎Among them was Benita Egone, a six-year thriver who travelled from Warri, Delta State, to participate. Her account of survival offered encouragement to women navigating diagnosis, treatment and recovery, while underscoring the importance of emotional support and a community that treats survivors with dignity.

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‎Dr Ngozi Welle, breast cancer survivor and New York-based founder of VictoriousNG, also joined the engagement, addressing women and celebrating survivors. She was one of many guests who travelled from different locations, including the United States, to participate in the campaign and show solidarity with the cancer advocacy community.

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‎For many participants, the gathering was an opportunity to see breast cancer awareness beyond the usual October campaign: as a continuing responsibility that involves listening to survivors, supporting patients and ensuring that women can access timely information and appropriate care.

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‎Another important feature of the engagement was the official introduction of FT3, From Testing to Targeted Treatments, by Barbara Ariolu from the ELF medical unit.

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‎The international initiative provides patient-centred resources designed to help people affected by cancer and their representatives understand targeted therapies, biomarker testing and the questions they can ask healthcare professionals when considering treatment options. Its inclusion at PinkNaija Walk 2026 extended the campaign beyond prevention and early detection to address the importance of treatment knowledge and informed conversations between patients and medical teams.

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‎Survivors and advocates were engaged on how improved understanding of treatment options can support more meaningful participation in healthcare decisions and help patients navigate their care pathways. National Coordinator of Engraced Life Foundation, Tamunotonye Pamela Daniel, thanked the Rivers State Ministry of Health, the office of the Permanent Secretary – Dr. Vincent Wachukwu, WHO Rivers State coordinator and team, medical associations, institutional partners, volunteers, supporters and individuals whose contributions helped make the walk possible.

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‎She said the foundation would continue to use every available resource and communication channel to advance breast cancer awareness, encourage early detection and improve access to screening, particularly among underserved communities.

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‎“PinkNaija Walk opens our October campaign, but our work continues long after the walk. We are taking the message into communities where women and men may have limited access to screening, reliable information and medical guidance. Our goal is to make early detection and informed health decisions accessible, regardless of where people live or their financial circumstances,” Daniel said.

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‎Following the Port Harcourt event, the foundation plans further awareness and screening activities across Ekiti, Lagos and Abia States, alongside additional outreaches in Rivers State and other communities. The national campaign will offer free breast screening, health education and other available health checks, connecting participants to medical professionals and appropriate referrals where necessary.

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‎Although the Niger Delta and the wider South-south remain core areas of focus, the foundation says its mission extends across Nigeria, particularly to communities where access to cancer information and early detection services remains limited. As the foundation builds towards World Cancer Day on February 4, 2027, attention is turning to its next phase of school-based advocacy through the PinkRoom Schools Outreach, which targets 20 schools.

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‎The initiative provides age-appropriate breast and cervical health education, personal hygiene information, guidance on recognising changes in the body and information on when to seek help from a trusted adult or qualified health professional. It also aims to equip girls with practical self-care resources and dignity kits, helping to make health education accessible and relevant to their daily lives.

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‎The urgency of reaching young people is underscored by the need to ensure that girls understand their bodies, can discuss health concerns without stigma and know where to seek reliable guidance. While breast changes and lumps do not automatically indicate cancer, any unusual or persistent change should be assessed by a qualified health professional.

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‎The foundation is therefore calling on schools, government agencies, healthcare providers, corporate organisations, development partners and individual supporters to collaborate in reaching the 20 targeted schools and expanding the programme’s impact. With PinkNaija Walk 2026 setting the pace for another season of advocacy, Engraced Life Foundation is urging Nigerians to support the campaign towards World Cancer Day 2027 and help ensure that awareness leads to practical action.

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‎For the foundation, the message remains clear: every story matters, every life counts, and access to cancer awareness and early detection must extend beyond the event ground into the communities where it is needed most.