TETFund Budget Jumps From N320bn To N1.6trn, Says Masari

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) budget has risen sharply from N320.3 billion in 2023 to N1.6 trillion in 2025, reflecting increased federal government investment in tertiary education.

Chairman of TETFund Board of Trustees, Aminu Bello Masari, disclosed this at the 2026 National Town Hall Meeting of the Fund held in Abuja yesterday.

Masari said the figure rose from N320.3 billion in 2023 to N683.4 billion in 2024 before hitting N1.6 trillion in 2025, about five times the 2023 allocation, demonstrating President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to human capital development.

He however stressed that the increased funding must translate to tangible results in academic performance, research output and graduate employability.

Masari disclosed that 271 institutions are covered under the 2026 annual direct intervention, with about N2.526 billion for each university, N1.871 billion for each polytechnic and N2.057 billion for each college of education.

He said the Fund committed N10 billion in 2026 to skills acquisition centres in polytechnics, supported innovation and entrepreneurship facilities in 12 universities, and approved N48 billion for upgrading engineering and technology facilities.

He added that about N6.09 billion was approved for 174 successful research proposals under the 2025 National Research Fund grant cycle, while presidential approval has been secured for six additional Centres of Excellence in robotics, coding, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and cybersecurity, bringing the total to 36 centres.

Masari urged beneficiary institutions to ensure transparency, prudent management and proper maintenance of facilities, warning that funding alone cannot fix all challenges.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said government is pushing curriculum reforms to produce graduates with practical, industry-relevant skills, commending TETFund for supporting infrastructure, research and specialised equipment.

Alausa said reforms include a proposed 80 percent practical and 20 percent theoretical curriculum model, with 36 new and reviewed National Diplomas, 10 additional ND programmes, 30 National Certificates in Education and 21 National Occupational Standards already produced 27 new and four reviewed.

He said programmes will continue to be aligned with labour market demands, and that initiatives like NELFUND will expand access so that financial hardship, disability or location does not block qualified Nigerians from completing education.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, described education as critical to human capital development and national productivity, calling for effective monitoring and transparent reporting to ensure investments deliver impact.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, disclosed that over 418 projects are ready for commissioning across beneficiary institutions, with 14 projects at one institution alone.

He said the Fund is expanding investments in infrastructure, research, student welfare, innovation and digital learning, supporting student innovation from idea development to intellectual property protection and industry linkage.

Echono added that student transportation initiatives cover 42 institutions, with about 98 schools provided electric-powered vehicles for affordable student transport, while the Fund is working with the Ministry of Labour to align skills development with manpower needs.