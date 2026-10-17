  • Saturday, 17th October, 2026

Navy Intensifies Crackdown on Oil Thieves, Uncovers Three Underground Reservoirs Containing 75,000 Litres of Crude Oil

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja 

The Nigerian Navy has intensified its crackdown on oil thieves, as troops of Operation Delta Sentinel uncovered three dugout reservoirs containing a total of 75,000 litres of crude oil in the Oteghele general area of Delta State. The discoveries followed two separate operations conducted on 12 and 14 October 2026.

The Service said the operations, carried out by Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta, led to the discovery of approximately 30,000 litres of suspected crude oil in one reservoir on 12 October and a further 45,000 litres in two large reservoirs on 14 October.

According to a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the reservoirs and their contents were handled in accordance with established procedures.

“The successive discoveries highlight the presence of concealed storage points that could facilitate the accumulation and onward movement of suspected stolen crude oil.

“Uncovering these stockpiles disrupts a key link in the illicit petroleum trade and reduces opportunities for the unlawful exploitation of the nation’s oil resources.

“Through Operation Delta Sentinel, the Nigerian Navy has continued to uncover concealed petroleum stockpiles and disrupt infrastructure suspected of supporting crude oil theft,” Captain Folorunsho said.

He stressed that the Navy would sustain intelligence-led operations to identify and dismantle such facilities, constrain the activities of oil thieves and illegal refiners, and protect critical national assets. The ultimate aim, he added, was to curb oil-related economic sabotage and safeguard Nigeria’s petroleum revenue.

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