Duchess International Hospital Has Put Lagos on World Healthcare Map, Says US Consul General

Mary Nnah

Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos has continued to attract commendation and admiration from within Nigeria and around the world, for its world class facilities and highly professional and skilled clinical and allied health personnel since it was commissioned by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo a fortnight ago.

On a visit to the Duchess Hospital recently, acting Consul General, United States Consulate, Lagos, Mr. Bill Bridgeland, said the hospital has put Lagos on the world map of cities that offer excellent health care services.

Summing up his impression after the tour of the hospital, Bridgeland said: “This is lovely. It’s beyond my expectations, super impressive -state-of-the facilities, state-of-the art personnel. This is going to put Lagos on the world map.”

The US acting Consul General, who has been in Nigeria for just 15 months, said he loves Nigeria because the people are friendly and vibrant and there is “so much going on; it is an interesting place”.

While conducting the US acting Consul General and his team, which included Dr. Toyin Adenaike, Physician, US Consulate, Lagos on a tour of the facilities, the Chief Executive Officer of the Duchess International Hospital, Dr. Adetokunbo Shitta Bey explained that the purpose-built 100-bed fully ensuite hospital facility provides primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services across a range of specialist and sub-specialty areas.

Dr. Bey said the Duchess International Hospital is uniquely positioned to solve the problem of access to affordable healthcare on behalf of local communities and reverse the trend of people traveling abroad for medical treatment.

“The Duchess International Hospital provides an impressive range of advanced and highly sophisticated facilities across a variety of specialties.

“The hospital, for example, offers the most advanced cardiac catheterisation (Cath lab) suite in Africa combined with the requisite international expertise and experience to provide minimally invasive (interventional) cardiological treatments and ‘open heart’ surgery in accordance with global best practice”, Dr. Bey explained.

The Duchess International Hospital is a wholly indigenous brand, firmly rooted in the needs and aspirations of the domestic populace and committed to providing access to high quality affordable healthcare for residents of Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

Operation and management of the Duchess Hospital is supported by Apollo Hospitals, India to help ensure efficiency and quality assurance in the delivery of its services.

