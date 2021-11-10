Sultan Tasks NYSC on Corps’ Security, Welfare

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111, has charged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to take the security and welfare of corps members serious.

Sultan gave the charge yesterday when the Chairman of the NYSC Board, Ambassador Fatima Abubakar Bala, paid him a courtesy call in his palace in Sokoto. He thanked them for the visit and urged them to do same to other traditional rulers saying traditional rulers are custodian of people hence a need to commit the security of corps members to them.

He added that the role of NYSC in promoting national unity could not be overemphasised.

Abubakar stressed that he would work with district heads and security agencies in the state to enhance the security of corps members posted to the state.

Earlier the chairman of NYSC board Ambassador Fatima Abubakar Bala thanked the Sultan for his unflinching support to the scheme.

Bala used the opportunity to congratulate His Eminence on his recent 15 years anniversary on the throne.

She said they were in the state “in order to appreciate the support that the scheme has being enjoying over the years from his eminence and his council.

According to her, the Sultan is like a father to all corps members deployed to the state because of his concern about their general wellbeing.

On his part the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Muhammad Nakamba, listed the contribution of the Sultan to the scheme in the state to include meritorious award for the best male and female corps members, hosting of corps members of each batch for a lunch among others

