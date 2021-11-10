Edo Police Inaugurates Six Blocks of Classrooms in Benin-city

By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Police Command yesterday inaugurated a twin six blocks of classrooms at Adesuwa Police Barracks in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

The classrooms equipped with furniture were built by Christ Embassy (Glory Church), Benin zone, in collaboration with the state Police Command for children of the police and those within the area.

While unveiling the project, the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, said his administration is creating an enabling environment for individuals to contribute their quota to the development of the society.

He said his administration places premium on basic education, hence, the establishment of the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST), which has revolutionised basic education in the state.

According to Obaseki, “When we assumed office, we decided to deal with the basics. We commenced with the basic education by establishing education sector reform that not only deals with learning but other aspect of education.

“We have done so well with basic education; we have moved to the secondary schools and technical education.”

He, however, commended the Christ Embassy Church and Edo people for investing in the life of school children.

On his part, the state Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, said the command started the building before Christ Embassy and Edo indigenes came to the aid of the Command.

He said: “When I visited the school after I assumed office, I discovered that the school was in a bad state. So I started the foundation which caught the attention of the pastor, and today my dream has come true.”

The state police boss said the school would be beneficial to the children in Adesuwa Baracks and the adjourning community.

Also speaking, Pastor Josephine Atibi-Brown of the Christ Embassy said they undertook the project to uplift the education of the police children.

