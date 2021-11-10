COVID-19: Pfizer Calls for Urgent Intervention on Vaccination

Rebecca Ejifoma

Pfizer, an American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, yesterday called for urgent intervention in the vaccination against COVID-19 in the society.

The organisation made the call during a courtesy visit to ARISE News channel in Ikoyi, Lagos State, yesterday.

The Country Manager, Cluster Lead West Africa for Pfizer, Olayinka Subair, implored Nigerians and the world to come up with solutions to the pandemic rather than criticisms.

He stated this in his reaction to some negative theories of the impact of mRNA technology, an experimental messenger, offering speed and flexibility to combat a fast-moving epidemic.

Speaking to Arise TV Analyst and THISDAY Executive Director, Mr. Emmanuel Efeni, the country manager bemoaned claims that after one month of being vaccinated, you see people falling on the streets and dying.

According to him, “All these rumours do not have basis. Studies have shown that people who are vaccinated have less risk of hospitalisation. It’s one of the advantages of immunity.

“There is a need for urgent intervention. Imagine, for two to three months, no air flight. Some businesses can’t recover. Now, if it continues for that long it will be bad for everyone.”

On the role of Pfizer in the COVID-19 vaccination, Subair highlighted that: “We are working with Clinton Health Access Initiative to make vaccines available for many people who can’t afford them, while partnering the Federal Ministry of Health, and the government for access.”

He also added that Pfizer has pledged millions of vaccines which will be rolled out soon, describing Pfizer as a courageous firm.

The country manager said: “We are a courageous organisation and we work with excellence. We do things right and allocate responsibility, structured organisation, report to technical regulatory team and support to the business.”

He also listed equity as its value, saying: “We are a company that believes in equity in terms of the fact that we want to bring breakthrough to the world, irrespective of the financial position or gender, although there’s still not enough to go nationwide.”

Subair, who was with other members of the visiting team as the Cluster Regulatory Lead (Director), sub-Saharan Africa, Bunmi Femi-Oyekan; and Oluwayemisi Mafe, commended ARISE News channel for the warm hospitality shown to them.

