Soludo Wins Controversial Orumba North LGA

By David-Chyddy Eleke

The All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate Chukwuma Soludo has been announced winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Orumba North.

There had been controversy about the result of the local government, after the collation officer, Dr Godwin Otu, alleged that his Electoral Officer connived with thugs to make him sign the result sheet for the election, under duress.

The Electoral Officer had however denied, accusing the collation officer of not being composed.

The presiding returning officer, Prof Florence Obi, had however constituted a panel, headed by Dr Otjong, chairman of Academic Staff Union of University in University of Calabar to look into it.

At the resumed session, Dr Othong said, “After looking at the matter, we saw no evidence of use of BVAS, we also discovered police crisis in the local government at the local government collation centre, and also, heavy mutilation of the result sheet.

“Committee resolved to call for the BVAS machine used in the area, but that was not achievable as the BVAS were said not to be readily available.”

The committee after a long time resolved and read out the result as follows :

PDP – 1847

APC – 2672

APGA – 4787

This is the 18th local government won by APGA

out of 21.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

