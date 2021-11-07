Okpara: PDP Now More United to Rescue Nigeria

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Kenneth Okpara has described the emergence of Dr. Iyorcha Ayu-led new executives of the party as a good omen for Nigeria.

Okpara, who spoke with journalists last week believed that the election of Ayu and the entire National Executives of the PDP has given Nigerians a fresh hope at a period of frustration by the people.

Declaring his full support and allegiance to the PDP National Chairman on his “ Operations Rescue Nigerians from the maladministration of the All Progressive Congress APC controlled Federal Government come 2023”, Okpara said the PDP “is now in a position to win the 2023 general elections.”

He called on Nigerians to join hands with the leadership of the PDP at all levels to rescue the country from the evil machinery of the APC.

He said: “I want to first thank the leadership of our great party, the PDP, most especially the governors and our brothers from the North where the national chairmanship position was zoned to for being able to come up with Ayu as a consensus candidate who eventually emerged as our national chairman.

“The PDP is now united more than ever before to take over the country from the bad administration of the APC-led federal government. Nigerians have suffered a lot and this suffering must stop.

“As journalists, can you compare Nigeria under the PDP with what we have now? Then the exchange rate was N180 to a dollar. There was security under PDP. A 50-kg bag of rice was N8, 000. But today it is a different ball game.

“These are the things PDP is going to bring back to Nigerians. As a person, I’m joining my newly elected National Chairman in asking Nigerians to join us in rescuing the country from the APC people who do not mean well for the country come 2023.”

