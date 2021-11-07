Kenny Blaq New Comedy Show Targets Audiences in UK, Canada

Glitz Entertainment

One of Nigeria’s young comedy geniuses Kehinde Peter Otolorin, better known as Kenny Blaq is making a bold statement in the industry with his new show ‘In My Room’. The comedy show is his first comedy special and will be available on Netflix from Wednesday, November 17.

The comedy production is licensed by Netflix to stream to audiences cutting across different demographics and launching the 27-year-old to regions such as the rest of Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada. Incidentally, the comedian has stamped his footprints in these countries at different levels while on tour. Tapping on the strength of Netflix’s wide appeal, his first VOD special puts him in a firm position to expand his audience and deepen his connection. Between Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, he commands the attention of almost two million followers.

This feat also confers an unrivalled industry milestone on the talented stand-up comedian as the first home-based Nigerian comedian to leverage his wholly local content shot in Lagos on the international video-on-demand (VOD) platform. The first is United States-based Nigerian comedian, Seyi Brown.

Speaking about his new project, Kenny Blaq enthused, “On Christmas Day last year, I created an intimate music comedy event for a few of my fans, as a test shoot for my first ever special attempt, after seeing a lot of it on Netflix. I’m elated that the test shoot has now been licensed exclusively by Netflix.”

He added, “Getting on an international VOD platform has always been the goal for me. For all the hours I spent on Netflix watching some of my favourite comedians such as Kevin Hart, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, I knew my day would come. For me, this is just the beginning, we haven’t scratched the surface. I want to bring all my unique relatable funny experiences to entertain people of all cultures and colours on-demand anywhere in the world.”

To herald the release, Kenny Blaq’s Unic Made Entertainment in collaboration with Blue Pictures Distribution Limited will host a premiere at Blue Cinemas, Onikan, Lagos on the release date, November 17.

