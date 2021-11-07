Breaking: Soludo Wins Anaocha, Peter Obi’s LGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has defeated the former governor go Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, and Senator Uche Ekwunife, in their local government area.

Both are from Anaocha LGA, and also members of the Peoples Democratic Party. Senator Victor Umeh also hails from the local government area.

Dr Okene Isaac, a lecturer with University of Calabar, who was the local government collation officer said: “Total number of voters 109860, accredited Voter 15940.

The three major political parties scored as below:

APC, 2085

APGA, 6911

PDP, 5108

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

