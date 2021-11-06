Women to Run Reverse Route in Lagos 10km Race

Over 1000 registered runners will participate at the 6th edition of the Lagos Women Run, which holds on November 13.

The 2021 Lagos Women Runners will compete in a reverse order from the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere to the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

After the race flag off at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, it will move towards Alaka inward Eko Bridge and head towards Apongbon, to CMS and take a switch at the Lagos House before advancing to Muson Centre straight to Tafawa Balewa Square and take a right turn to the Island Club and Zone 2 Police department before finally heading towards the Mobolaji Johnson stadium to the finish line.

A retinue of wonderful women in the Nigerian Society will be present to support a race that has a theme associated with emancipation of women, violence against women folks and protection of the Girl Child and campaign against Child Slavery.

Some of the high-profile women who have signified interest in taking part in the race which starts by 6:30 am on event day include Mrs. Elohor Aiboni, the first female Managing Director of Shell Nigeria and Exploration Company Limited, Dr. Stella Chinyelu Okoli, the Managing Director Emzor Pharmaceutical Company and a host of others, who are successful in their various careers are also interested in this year’s edition.

Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Sola Aiyepeku expressed Lagos State government’s support for the marathon, adding that, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is ready to give women more opportunities in governance and sports development in the state.

A member of the Ceremonial Committee of the Lagos Women Run, Mr. Muyiwa Oshinaike, noted that, there are three different types of running bibs for the competitors in the Veteran, Open and Virtual categories, to distinguish the runners.

He noted that all Covid-19 restrictions will be observed in the run, as all competitors will undergo health and medical checks before getting approval to compete.

