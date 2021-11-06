Soludo Votes after Waiting for over Five Hours

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate in the governorship election in Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has cast his vote after waiting for more than five hours.

He voted at 5:10.p.m at Isuofia ward 13 unit 002, Aguata LGA

He came to the venue of his polling unit located at Afiyi Square at about 11:30 a.m. and was not able to vote because the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) could not capture him.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at about 10:a m, there was delay during accreditation of voters as the BVAS started malfunctioning.

At about 2.p.m, only 18 persons of over 700 voters had been accredited and were able to vote.

A new BVAS was brought to the polling unit at 4.05 p.m, which was when proper accreditation and voting started.

After voting, Soludo commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for making efforts to ensure a peaceful and smooth electoral process.

“I told you I’m an optimist which is why I waited for over five hours forty minutes, because, I believe INEC will come through.

“You can also see that in spite of the delay, our people waited patiently and are so determined to cast their votes no matter the time.

“That is to show you that APGA is Anambra and Anambra is APGA. I believe the will of God will prevail no matter the delay. APGA will win.

“I look forward to the credibility and legitimacy of the process. I also believe we have the popular mandate of the people and I believe the system will deliver at the end of the day,” he said.

Soludo commended the people and his supporters for maintaining calm and peace inspite of the logistics challenges.

Meanwhile, counting of votes has commenced at PU 002

Ward 01, Ekwulu Village Hall Umuona and PUs 004, 005, 006 and 007 in Primary school Umuona, Aguata LGA.

Also at PU 014 and 013

Ward 001 in Community High school, Nanka in Orumba North

Voting is still on as at 5pm.

NAN however, reports that voting was extended to Sunday due to the failure of the BVAS that prevented many of the people from casting their votes. (NAN)

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

