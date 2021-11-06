Ford Trucks Dazzle at Haulmace 2021

Bennett Oghifo

Following its successful debut at the Lagos Motor Fair a few months ago, Ford Trucks has, once again, triggered excitement in the trucks market with another impressive outing at Haulmace 2021, where Coscharis Motors Plc showcased the heavy-duty vehicles.

Coscharis Motors Plc., is a Nigerian conglomerate with exclusive franchise for Ford Trucks and other range of vehicles. Its auto sales and service networks extend to Port Harcourt, Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Kano, Enugu and Uyo.

At the annual exhibition and conference organised by Haulage & Logistics magazine, in Surulere, Lagos, on October 26, Coscharis Motors disclosed that the Ford trucks were lined up at the event in order to shed more light on their exciting unique selling propositions and follow up on the high level of interest shown by delighted trucks enthusiasts and users since the first public exhibition of the trucks in the local market.

The General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, said during an interview that the Ford trucks were presented at the event because it was a gathering of relevant stakeholders in the haulage and logistics industry, including financial institutions involved in haulage business and competitors.

Babarinde further remarked, “If you want to remain relevant in a market where you are a player, you have to be visible at all times. Again, you don’t take your market for granted. People know Coscharis Motors over the decade with a lot of brands, especially sedan and SUVs vehicles.

“When you are going into new a segment of the automotive sector, all you need do is to stay relevant and be visible anywhere events relating to that new segment are happening. That is why we are here with Ford trucks like we did at the Lagos Motor Fair. It is a deliberate marketing communication strategy to continue the announcement of our entrance into haulage and logistic trucks.

“We are not just participating, we also informed our stakeholders about our coming here which include some strategic media persons and both our customers and potential customers, who might not have come to this event, but because we announced our participation, they attended.”

The Sales Manager, Ford Trucks at Coscharis Motors, Anthony Emuoborowho, whileco mmenting on participation, said, “When it comes to exhibition, it does not end on the day the event was held. It is a continuous process. I can assure you that we have gained from the showcasing of Ford Trucks at Haulmace 2021.

“We have received a lot of enquiries. People have asked questions on the performance of the trucks. The biggest players in the haulage industry are here. We have made a presentation. They have seen the trucks. We are optimistic that our presentation and enquiries will lead to future sales.”

Emuoborowho disclosed that the exhibition provided an opportunity to inform participants of a pocket-friendly finance scheme available for intending buyers of the vehicles, stating that as was the case after the Lagos Motor Fair, the Ford Trucks marketing team would build on the progress made at Haulmace through proper follow-up efforts.

The Ford Trucks Sales Manager also highlighted the unique features of the vehicles, saying, “I have worked with different brands, both European and Chinese. But this is the first time I am seeing trucks specifically built for Nigerian roads to withstand our road network. Check our truck and compare with others, even from the physical look, you see the difference. Attention is paid to every aspect of truck in term of durability, safety, ruggedness and others.

“We also take into consideration the driver. We have made the truck as comfortable as possible, fully equipped with air conditioner. The seat is designed in such a way that the driver can adjust into whatever position that suits him. The engine capacity is built to be rugged. It is powerful enough to go through any tough terrain. It is 430 horsepower.

“Another unique feature is the serviceability of the truck. Our truck can go up to 30,000 kilometres before service, thereby saving you a lot of money before servicing. Those who bought the trucks have confirmed all these. Ford has taken into consideration a lot of challenges in the Nigerian haulage industry before building the trucks.”

Ford Trucks is one of the largest international heavy truck manufacturers in the world. We produce a range of vehicles including tractors, construction trucks and distribution trucks weighing over 16 tons. Our 2019 International Truck of the Year (IToY) award-winning F-MAX has brought critical acclaim and high global demand. Ford commercial vehicles’ proven track record of quality, durability and efficiency underpins Ford Trucks’ international product strategy. At Ford Trucks, we combine more than half a century of design and production experience with expertise in market-specific product development, to engineer the main components of our vehicles, including the all-new engines. We currently operate across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and the CIS, and continue to grow our international network in three continents. Hundreds of thousands of trucks all around the world set out each and every day with the confidence that Ford provides.

