BVAS Fails to Capture Ngige

By David-Chyddy Eleke

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machine, popularly refered to as BVAS has failed to capture the minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, after about one hour trial.

As at the time of filing this report, the minister, who is obviously frustrated, was still waiting, after over 15 trials in one hour.

THISDAY overheard him speaking to a federal Commisioner in INEC, who he said assured him that the commission was sending its technicians to his voting centre in Alor ward one, idemili South LGA.

Ngige while speaking to journalists appealed for extension of the time for voting to accommodate those who were experiencing delays in the election.

He put the level of failure of the BVAS in the polling units at over 30 percent.

