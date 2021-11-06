Abducted UniAbuja Staff, Family Members Rescued University says no ransom paid

Kingsley Nwezeh and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Commissioner, Mr. Sunday Babaji, said yesterday that a joint operation conducted by security forces led to the rescue of six kidnapped staff of University of Abuja.

He said no ransom was paid for their release.

Taking a similar position, management of the University of Abuja debunked rumours making the rounds that the sum of N300 million was paid to the kidnappers before the release of its staff and some members of their families.

The daring Tuesday morning kidnap, which alarmed security agencies, had triggered a massive security cordon around the nation’s capital leading to the deployment of troops and mounting of road blocks at the entry points to the territory by the Brigade of Guards, assigned to protect the president, his family and the nation’s capital.

This comes as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, commended security agencies in the FCT and in the neigbouring states over their collaboration and efforts that led to the rescue of the six persons abducted from the University of Abuja Staff Quarters at Giri, Gwagwalada Area Council.

Speaking in Abuja, the FCT police chief said though the kidnappers made ransom demands, the release of the victims was as a result of the effort of the joint operation of security agencies, who swung into action immediately the incident took place on Tuesday.

Babaji said no ransom was paid to secure the release of the six kidnapped staff of the institution.

He appealed to FCT residents to go about their normal activities as the security agencies had beefed up security to ensure the safety of lives and property in the territory.

He urged residents to always provide useful information that would assist the security agencies in the territory. The FCT Police Command had earlier issued a statement announcing the rescue of the kidnap victims.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that all abducted victims of the University of Abuja were rescued and reunited with their families through a joint operation with other security agencies,” it said.

Meanwhile, the management of the University of Abuja debunked rumours making the rounds that the sum of N300 million was paid to the Kidnappers before the release of its staff and some members of their families.

In a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the institution, Dr. Habib Yaquob, said the abductors earlier demanded payment of N300 million ransom which the university refused to pay but relied on the efforts of joint security personnel.

The management restated its commitment to providing adequate security to the university community and pledging to continue to work with security operatives to prevent a repeat of that ugly incident.

“The three senior staff of the University of Abuja and children who were abducted by suspected bandits from the Giri Quarters of the University in the early hours of Tuesday, 2nd November 2021 have all been rescued, and doing fine.

“The victims were rescued following the operations of the combined security forces including the police, DSS, Military, and University of Abuja Safety Officers.

“Though the abductors earlier demanded payment of three hundred million (N300, 000,000) naira ransom, our staff were rescued without any payment at all,” it said.

“The university management expresses gratitude to God Almighty; the joint forces, including military, DSS, University of Abuja safety officers for the unconditional release of our staff.

“At the moment, the university community is in wild jubilation as staff and students are congratulating and hugging themselves for this good news,” he said.

He said, “The management of the university is also grateful to all our staff, well-meaning Nigerians, who empathised with us in that moment of tribulation and trial. Without your relentless prayers and supports, we might still be in a terrible mood.”

Meanwhile, the FCT Minister, Bello, commended security agencies in the FCT and neighbouring states for their efforts and collaboration that led to the rescue of the six persons abducted from the University of Abuja Staff quarters at Giri, Gwagwalada Area Council.

A statement issued by the minister’s office thanked other government officials, community leaders and the citizens, who provided invaluable intelligence and silently worked behind the scenes in the FCT and the neighboring communities in a bid to ensure the rescue of the abducted persons.

He also commended the families of the abductees and the entire University of Abuja community for their patience and cooperation with the security agencies while reiterating the importance of citizens’ cooperation with the security agencies for their protection and general well-being.

He reminded residents of the FCT that security remained every citizen’s responsibility and urged them to be vigilant and always report any suspected criminal activity to the security agencies or their various community leaders.

The minister assured residents of increased security surveillance across the territory and urged them to go about their lawful affairs without anxiety or fear while assuring them of their safety.

