World Beer Awards African Maiden Edition to Hold in Nigeria 2022

Beer Barn Nigeria and Hospitality360 Africa Ltd, owners of Drinks4Dummies TV and Zermatt Liquor Ltd have partnered with the World Beer Awards to organise the first edition of the World Beer Awards for the African region come May 2022.

This was disclosed by the World Beer Awards Regional Director for Africa, Emeka Ihumezie at a press conference which was held recently in Abuja.

According to Ihumezie, the global event that rewards the very best in all internationally recognised beers will be held next year with the aim of promoting the world’s best beers to consumers and enhancing trade across the globe.

Ihumezie also revealed that the beer industry contributes immensely to the GDP of the Nigerian economy standing at over 4% with annual turnover in billions of naira.

He stressed that when local beers are recognised, it will boost investments, job creation and export opportunities.

Speaking on the awards, Ihumezie stated that the World Beer Awards will focus on three major categories; taste, design and icons of beer awards.

“The taste categories are based upon the commonly held beer groupings, which define the style and process of beer production.

“On the design awards, beers are judged on their packaging beauty, designs and aesthetics with five design categories in which an individual product can be judged.

“Each categories reflecting the major product or display areas of the market,” he said.

He noted that Africa is home to many international and local breweries that can compete on a global stage and thus deserve recognition and exposure.

“I have visited several African countries like Kenya, Cameroun, South Africa, Ghana, Sierra Leone to name a few and I have tasted some very good beers.

“The brewers, the designers, the distributors, Bars, Supermarkets and the drinkers all deserve recognition and should be rewarded and awarded.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Beer Barn Nigeria, Tony Cheikhwafa, expressed his excitement at the WBA partnership stating that the awards will put local beers on the spotlight and attract investments in the sector.

