Police Hold Forensic Course on Basic Crime Management in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday held a three-day forensic awareness course on basic crime scene management for its Public Relations Officers (PROs) at the Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Aremu Adeniran, who represented the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, said the training was being sponsored by GIZ German Government Development Cooperation for police spokespersons in the zones, commands and formations of 19 northern states of Nigeria.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Sadiq Abubakar Bello, who declared the occasion open on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, said the course sought to equip the participants with skills necessary for effective descriptive analytical and strategic communication methods in criminal investigation.

According to him, “This will enable them acquire relevant skills to give appropriate responses to the citizens and media enquiries into matters of forensic and evidential nature connected to criminal investigations.

“It is hoped that the three days course will among other benefits, impact police spokespersons positively, particularly in the areas of strategic communication and crime scene management.

“Participants of this course must be reminded that to succeed as police image makers, they must be versatile and have deep theoretical and practical knowledge of all aspects of policing covering administration, operations, investigations, and forensics among others.

“Therefore, the quest for resourcefulness remains an integral part of the objective of this course.”

He urged the participating police PROs to take advantage of the opportunities the course presents to interact, cross fertilise and broaden their skills, especially in responding to crime incidents and to fit into the demanding task of information management and public engagement for the force.

He assured that the police, under the leadership of Baba, remain committed to “well-thought-out and goal-driven partnership and collaborations, with progressive and positive minded organisations, such as the GIZ, targeted at enhancing professional and operational capacity of the force.”

Head of Component, Gertjan de Gruijter, said the programme (G1Z) is to build and strengthen police structures in selected partner countries in Africa, including Nigeria. The exercise for the South was done in Lagos recently.

