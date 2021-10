By Blessing Ibunge

An Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has struck out a stay of execution suit filed by the embattled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, trying to restrain the PDP from holding its national convention, which has been scheduled for October 30th and 31st, 2021.

Secondus, in suit number CA/PH/339/2021, against Ibeawuchi Alex and 10 others, urged the court to suspend the convention except he is presiding at the event.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram