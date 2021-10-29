Okowa Commends NPDC, Seplat for Interventions in Educational Devt

By Omon-Julius Onabu

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has harped on the need for well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to join hands with the government in the onerous task of addressing the plethora of challenges in the nation’s education sector.

Okowa made the appeal during the grand finale and prize-giving at the 2021 edition of the NPDC/Seplat Pearls Competition for Secondary Schools in Delta and Edo States held on Wednesday at the Government House, Asaba.

The governor commended Selpat Energy Plc for the initiative, which he said has for ten years helped in not only encouraging students to take greater interest in learning but also in bridging the gap in infrastructure development in schools through the project-based cash prizes for schools that emerged winners in the annual competition.

The first place winner in this year’s edition, Peniel Academy, Boji-Boji Owa in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, carted home the champion prize of N7,000,000 (seven million naira) as well as N100,000 for each of the three students who participated in the quiz.

Pioneer Education Centre, Benin-City, Edo State, emerged second in the competition and was rewarded with N3,000,000 (three million naira) with the students taking home N75,000 each.

Igbinedion Education Centre, Benin-City, Edo State, which clinched the third place received a projected-based prize of N1,000,000 (one million naira) with the students receiving the sum of N50,000 each. The students of Dayrence International School, Sapele in Delta State, got the consolation prize of N10,000 each after coming fourth in the competition.

Also, the 116 teachers or handlers of the competing school quiz teams also went home with handsome rewards, including an android phone each, while teachers of the four winning schools in the 2021 competition got a laptop each.

Governor Okowa, who was represented at the event by the Delta State Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, described as a welcome relief the Seplat’s consistent collaboration with the governments of Delta and Edo states in organizing the completion, which features Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English.

“It is no gainsaying that NPDC/SEPLAT Energy Plc join venture has made remarkable impression in the education industry in both Delta and Edo states. It is a milestone that has left a lasting impression in the minds of our students, teachers and the schools through interventions in education.

“I feel elated when I see corporate organisations collaborate with government to foster educational development and, by extension, improve quality of learning. Beyond the atmosphere of competition promoted by SEPLAT Pearls Quiz contest, there is the multiplier effect through increased zeal on the part of our students in all the subjects.

“Worthy of mention is that the age-long collaboration between SEPLAT and the Governments of Delta and Edo states has been fruitful and rewarding. In this regard, we have come together today to witness the emergence of the champion of the 10th edition of the Pearls Quiz competition. I wish to reiterate that we owe the success of this collaboration to the enthusiasm of Seplat Energy Plc.

“While we appreciate the Company for the sponsorship, may I appeal to other well-meaning corporate organisations to emulate the Seplat initiative as the Universal Basic Education (UBE) mantra goes, “education for all is the responsibility of all”.

He also commended the parents and “teachers who have prepared the students for this edition of the contest as the participants have proven to be exceptional in their fields of study.”

Earlier, the Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Plc, Dr Chioma Nwachuku, who was represented by the company’s Base Manager, Western Assets, Mr Emmanuel Otokhine, said that the initiative was a corprate social responsibility (CSR) prompted by the need for all stakeholders to be actively involved in the development of the Nigerian education sector.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

