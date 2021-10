Delta to Resume Lagos-New York-JFK Service in December

Delta Air Lines, the longest-serving US airline to Africa, has announced that it would resume its nonstop service between Lagos and New York-JFK in December, thus restoring the popular route for the festive season.

Delta said it would operate nonstop flights between Murtala MuhammedInternational Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport three times a week, effective December 8, 2022.

The airline also continues to connect Lagos to Atlanta daily. With connections to 46 cities at Delta’s JFK hub, noting that it is easy for customers to reconnect with family, friends and enjoy new experiences across the United States.

According to Delta’s Commercial Director Africa, the Middle East and India, Jimmy Eichelgruen: “Pre-pandemic, the US was one of the most popular destinations for Nigerians and we don’t see any signs of this slowing down. We are proud to be the only airline connecting Nigeria nonstop to two destinations in the United States, offering more choice and award-winning service whether traveling for business or leisure.”

Delta has scheduled an Airbus A330-200 aircraft on the JFK route, which features a choice of Delta One, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin seats.

Throughout the aircraft, customers will enjoy personal seatback entertainment screens with new premium content and on-demand Wi-Fi for purchase with free mobile messaging.

During the meal service, customers receive a choice of entrée alongside an appetizer and dessert in addition to a full bar selection or soft drink. Those traveling in Delta One can pre-order their in-flight meal and enjoy complimentary lounge access, including to Delta Sky Clubs in the U.S., before they fly.

Delta said it maintained safety-focused operations throughout the pandemic and would continue to evolve its layers of protection to offer customers a safer travel experience. Meanwhile, Delta’s new health credential solution, Deltaflyready takes the guesswork out of meeting health requirements and syncs to customers’ itineraries to make travel more convenient by enabling most customers traveling to the US to upload a negative test result prior to travel.

