PSC Warns Staff, Officers against Compromising Recruitment Exercise

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday, warned staff and police officers involved in the conduct of aptitude tests for candidates for recruitment into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force to desist from compromising the standards and expectations.

The test will hold tomorrow, 29 and Saturday, 30, 2021 in the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

Addressing the staff of the commission at a one-day orientation programme in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Mr. William Alo, said the commission would not hesitate to discipline any staff of the commission or serving police officer found compromising the exercise.

He enjoined the staff to conduct themselves with dignity and respect the rules guiding the exams.

He said the commission would ensure that the integrity of the aptitude tests for candidates for recruitment into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police was sustained.

“Your conduct will speak good or bad of the commission and we will sanction any staff, who deliberately brings the commission to ridicule”, he said, adding that the commission would ensure that the exercise was successful.

He reiterated that the commission “would not hesitate to discipline any staff of the commission or serving police officer found compromising the exercise”, adding that the commission deployed staff to various examination centres in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory for the exercise with a directive to ensure that the integrity of the exercise was sustained.

Meanwhile, the commission has advised that cases of infraction or outright sabotage of the exercise should be reported through its dedicated official telephone lines: 07080601377 or 07080601376 for immediate action.

