Okonkwo Now FBN Holdings’ GMD as Eke Retires

FBN Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo as its Group Managing Director.

This followed the retirement of Mr. Urum Eke from the position, after a successful completion of his two-term tenure.

A statement signed by the Company Secretary, Seye Kosoko, disclosed that Okonkwo, a former Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, is to take over from Eke at the end of the current financial year, December 31, 2021.

The statement explained that: “Eke’s retirement follows from a 35 years’ career in financial services, strategy, auditing, consulting, taxation, process reengineering and capital market operations.”

Details later….

