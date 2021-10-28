Obaseki Tasks Women on Nation Building

By Adibe Emenyonu

The wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has tasked women to assume their rightful position and contribute their quota to the development of the country.

Obaseki made the call in Benin City yesterday during the female session of the ongoing 57th annual congress of the Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), and noted that women need to build their capacity to achieve this.

She solicited for support from the menfolk by appealing to the men not to see women as competitors.

According to her, the country would be better for it only if men allow women with competitiveness to assume positions of authority.

She said: “Women always make the difference in any capacity they find themselves all they need is the support of their husbands.

“Women must begin to take their position and not wait for the men to hand it over to them. The women have a whole lot of work to be done towards the betterment of the country.”

The Edo Commissioner for Women Affairs Mrs. Marrie Edekor, urged women to use their position positively to build strong and virile nation.

Similarly, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Aishetu Baju, and the President, Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), canvassed for gender sensitive in all aspect of the nation’s economy.

She called on the women not to allow their positive disposition to be damper be anybody.

She said: “You don’t need to give any excuse because of your gender; the world is for women and there are lots of opportunities for women and they must be open to these opportunities.”

In his Goodwill message, the President of the NVMA, Dr. Ibrahim Shehu, said that women need to be given opportunity to express and develop themselves to whatever capacity they desired.

