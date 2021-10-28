LASEMA, Others, Rescues Man from Taking His Own Life

By Sunday Ehigiator

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in collaboration with other agencies, has revealed that it successfully rescued a man, identified as Daniel Bassi, from killing himself after making an attempt to do so, around Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos State.

In a statement from the agency yesterday, Bassi whose age could not be ascertained by the agency, had climbed a mast possibly to kill himself, when he was convinced by the agency to come down from about 200 feet mast unhurt.

“He told us that he arrived at the scene at about 8a.m. and started climbing the mast at about 8:30am.

“He revealed that he never knew the area before but something pushed him to go to the scene.”

“He is an aluminum technician who works in Aluminum Village and lives at Dopemu, area of Lagos Lagos State. He was taken to Gowon Estate Police Station, Lagos.

“In his discussions with the Nigeria Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), LASEMA and the Nigerian Police Force, Bassi seems to be incoherent and could not make complete statement all along. He said he cannot remember his age, until he consults some people

“Hence an appeal was made to the police to leave the distressed man till he is calmed. Agencies at the scene were NEMA, LASEMA and men of police,” the statement said.

