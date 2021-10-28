Ex-minister Defects from APC to PDP in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu

A former Minister of Transportation under late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Hon. Isa Ibrahim Bio, Thursday defected from the ruling APC to the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state.

Bio, who once served as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, joined PDP at his Gure/Gwasora ward in Baruten Local Government Area of the state.

The former minister, who was accompanied to the PDP secretariat in the local government by his teeming supporters, pledged to work for the success of the PDP in the next elections in the state.

He said that the PDP has remained a home for him and would work with other stakeholders to reclaim power from APC in the state.

Bio however advised other like minds in the state to come to PDP in order to reposition the state.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the PDP

has commended the Baruten-born politician and former minister for taking the bold and timely decision to join the party.

A statement issued in Ilorin and signed by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Hon. Tunde Ashaolu, said: “The action of the former minister reflects the wishes of Kwarans that want new leadership in the state come 2023.

“We are pleased to welcome former Minister Ibrahim Isa Bio and his followers into the Kwara PDP family.

“We applaud his voluntary, bold and timely decision to dump the retrogressive and dysfunctional APC and pitch tent with our party that is moving from strength to strength.

“As a respected community leader and experienced politician, we have no doubt that the entry of Hon. Bio to the PDP will further strengthen our party. We are confident that he will introduce valuable ideas and make significant contributions to the growth of the party.”

Ashaolu added: “Our doors are wide open to other politicians who believe in the party’s principles and are desirous of a new direction in 2023.

“We assure existing, returning and intending members of our party of equal opportunities in line with the principles of internal democracy that the Kwara PDP holds dearly.

“The repositioned Kwara PDP is poised to reclaim power from the APC and deliver good governance to the people of Kwara. We invite you to join the moving train.”

