Anambra Guber: Massive Security Deployment may Be Counterproductive but Necessary, Says IG

By Deji Elumoye

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Baba Alkali, has justified the massive deployment of security personnel for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

The IG, who spoke to newsmen Thursday at the State House, Abuja, said although the heavy security presence may discourage the turnout of voters, but was necessary to checkmate criminals who could disrupt the election process.

Asked if the mass security deployment would not be counterproductive, Alkali said: “As for the massive deployment, yes, it has its advantage, and it has its disadvantage, and that is why knowing the fact that it has disadvantage of may be militarizing the electoral process, we try to involve the engagement of public enlightenment, the engagement of stakeholders that our presence is to police the situation in two ways.

“It is, while we are asking people to come out and vote, another group or other subversive elements are saying ‘don’t come. If you come, we’ll do this, we’ll do that’. So, there must be some level of assurance that we would give to these people to come out and that requires massive deployment of officers and men who would also ensure that the subversive elements do not take over the process.

“I think it has its advantage; it has its disadvantage, but we try to as much as possible ensure that it is for the advantage of everybody that the massive deployment should take place.”

