GROHE Wins Coveted Red Dot Award 2021

Only a few months after the launch of the digital experience hub GROHE X, the internationally renowned Red Dot Award Brands & Communication Design 2021 in the category “Digital Solutions” has now been awarded to GROHE, a leading global brand for holistic bathroom solutions and kitchen faucets. Prof. Dr. Peter Zec, initiator and CEO of Red Dot, emphasized the importance of digital solutions for the success of brands and companies – especially today: “As an award winner, GROHE has proven that they think ‘outside the box’. The brand knows how to act quickly in times of crisis and use upheavals for new design approaches. In this way, they master important challenges and also make a valuable contribution to the further development of society.”

With GROHE X, LIXIL in EMENA has developed the first digital platform of its kind in the industry for its GROHE sanitary brand together with strong partners VOK DAMS, IBM and D’art. As a content hub tailored to the interests of B2B target groups for product presentation, inspiration and know-how transfer combined with exchange opportunities with experts as well as service-oriented offers such as tutorials and specialist events, GROHE X allows visitors to experience the brand individually. Since its launch in mid-March this year, GROHE X has quickly proven to be a success. The outstanding visitor numbers – currently 2,500 daily – prove that GROHE X is a spot-on creative solution for the communications challenges both of today and the future. GROHE X is thus seen as a driver of innovation in its own right, serving not as a replacement for traditional communication, but as a starting point for a new era of brand presentation and communication in the B2B world: GROHE X already presents itself as an alternative that is flexible enough to keep pace with the rapid developments in communication.

“GROHE X is much more than a digital trade show replacement and the 35,000 visitors and 70,000 views in the first week alone have proven us right,” commented Jonas Brennwald, Leader LIXIL EMENA and Co-CEO Grohe AG. “The platform is designed to perfectly position our communication for the future. We are delighted that with the Red Dot award we have now also received international confirmation that we have created something that is not only well designed, but also an extremely successful brand communication tool.”

With around 20,000 entries, the annual Red Dot Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. Its origins date back to 1955 and the famous Red Dot award has long since established itself as one of the most coveted seals of quality for good design. From products, brand communication and creative projects to design concepts and prototypes, the Red Dot Award documents the most important trends worldwide.

