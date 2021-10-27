FCE Yola Shutdown over Students’ Unrest

By Daji Sani

The Management of Federal College of Education (FCE) Yola in Adamawa State has shut down the institution over students unrest

The Ragisrar of Institution, Mallam Ahmad Gidado disclosed the closure yesterday while briefing journalists on the premises of the institution

He said the closure of the instruction was as a result of students unrest over scarcity of water

Gidado explained that the water scarcity was caused by the breakdown of the main industrial borehole supplying the water needs of the entire school.

According to him, the management swung into action on hearing about the water challenge yesterday (Monday) immediately asked the works and services department to fix the problem, but only to wake up to see students rioting yesterday morning.

Gidado further revealed that the Provost, to augment the water scarcity, had directed a water tanker to supply water to the students until the borehole is fixed yet the students still continue with the protest.

“The school is closed down till further notice to curtail further breakdown of law and order by the students”

“The college has other boreholes but dealing with about five thousand students could not meet the water needs of the school that is why the water tanker was used to augment the water need caused by the breaking down of industrial borehole.

“ This morning while the water tanker is distributing water to fetching points the agitation of the students persisted, in order not to allow the incident to get out of hand an emergency meeting by the school management was convened in the interest of peace and order we decided to close down the school.

“The management was immediately asked to vacate the school as security agencies have taken over the institution to manage the situation,” Gidado said

However no students was hurt and no life was lost following the quick intervention of the management.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

