Sundry Foods: We’re Contributing to Nigeria’s Economy

Sundry Foods Group said it has contributed immensely in growing the economy of the country, by creating several outlets of its food services offering leading to job opportunities for Nigerians.

Head, marketing, of the Group, Nduka Mokwunye, disclosed this at the official opening of Sundry Foods Stand Alone Pizza Jungle Store in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, recently.

Mokwunye said the Group currently operates pizza jungles out of 26 locations across the country, even as he explained that the Stand-Alone Pizza Jungle being launched in Port Harcourt was the first in the planned coverage of the country with pizza service offering by his organization.

He said that the new initiative by his organization has provided employment opportunity to a significant number of highly skilled Nigerians, empowered through training to offer world class services.

According to him, Sundry Foods Group is an indigenous food services organization that recognizes the link between skilled manpower and qualitative outcome, just as he said that many talented unemployed abound in the country and Sundry Foods is delighted to create a platform that will help unlock them for the good of the economy.

Mokwunye said: “We have 26 pizza Jungle stores across the country and each store has a significant number of employees trained to offer world class services in food business. We don’t just hire employees we train them to meet high standards that we have adopted in our service offerings. By so doing we can claim confidently that we are contributing immensely to the economy of this country.

“We have large presence in Port Harcourt, as well as other major centers of business across the country. Since our business operation commenced here in Port Harcourt, it’s only fair we test run the standalone pizza jungle here. The plan is to get it right from here and then spread to other locations.”

The Head, Marketing, further disclosed that the firm “wants to carve a niche” in industry by ensuring that customers get services commensurable to their money.

He explained: “What sells us out is the quality of our products. We are very particular about experience, especially around consumption of our products. We want to create a lifestyle out of our brand. We see pizza as something people consume as part of their lifestyle. We are not just selling pizza; we are selling lifestyle through pizza.

“We have 26 pizza jungle stores across Nigeria; but this (Port Harcourt outlet) is the first stand-alone store in Port Harcourt. Twenty-five Pizza Jungle stores are inside Kilimanjaro Restaurants in Delta, Aba, Abuja, Lagos, Asaba, Benin City, Enugu, Bayelsa, etc.

“We are not just an option for consumers; we are creating experiences around consumption of pizza. Our contribution is to make customers aware that they can get more beyond consumption. because to large extent, consumers tend to focus on only the value they get from the products.

“Pizza Jungle is part of a group, Sundry Foods; and as a group, we have a quality; consistency. We also take into cognizance that the health of the consumers is paramount.

“We are not just here to make money, we are here to create value, structure, experience and to make customers happy after they consume.”

Sundry Foods Group is a holding company that has different brands under it like Kilimanjaro, Nibbles Bread, KiliGrill, Nibbles Creamery and Sundry Foods Services (SFS).

Pis: Sundry FOODS.jpg

