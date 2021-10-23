Outspok’n Aims for a Global Space

Outspok’n Clothiers is one of Nigeria’s most preferred, fashion brand based in Lagos. The company is led by the Creative Direction Adesola Balogun, who is a young and dynamic fashion entrepreneur. His wealth of experience has drawn him into building a fashion brand seasoned with expert tailoring, and an applauding touch of quality combined with value for money. With his experience of over 10 years, Balogun passionately mentors young fashion entrepreneurs in the business of fashion also.

Speaking about being exceptional, the Creative Director said, “What makes Outspok’n exceptional is our attention to the customer’s needs. We like to tailor our outfits to fit the customer’s preference which is why we are bold to say we are not for everybody. We aim to churn out the best quality outfits in the least quality time.”

Attesting to their exceptional value, Balogun adds, “Our inspiration comes mostly from the pieces that are getting us excited at the moment. For instance, we have fallen in love with Aso Oke and that love seems to express itself in so many ways. Our customers have absolutely loved it.”

With a vision to conquer and serve a pool of fashion enthusiastic clientele, the company recently opened a new store in Surulere, Lagos to offer a one of a kind tailoring experience.

