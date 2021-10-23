Idahams Wraps up the Year with ‘Problem’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Idahams’ ‘Man on fire’ EP had enacted various real-life experiences of the artiste, listeners and fans were locked in for a sonic journey like never before. And after the trans-continental success of the ‘Man on Fire’ remixes, which has generated millions of streams across digital platforms globally, the Grafton Records artiste is back to wrap up the year with a new single which he calls “Problem”. Produced by Idahams, with co-production credit to Yussy Beats, “Problem” is infused sound of Pop and jazz with elements of Amapiano and House music that delivers an up-tempo feel.

‘Problem’ is a feel-good track with the fast rising singer and producer, telling his fans to take a break from the usual troubles of life to dance and try to enjoy the little things that bring happiness. ‘Problem’ is definitely a track to add to your playlist but not to your life, literarily. Hart Idawarifagha lshmael, professionally known by his stage name Idahams, is a producer, singer, song-writer, and performer, from Bonny Island, Rivers State.

As a kid, Idahams had passion and love for music: “In fact, I ate music. My dad inspired me into music because he used to sing and loved highlife music and I grew up listening to him”. At the age of 10, Idahams joined the Music Department at the Anglican Church in Rivers State where he learnt to play musical instruments. A graduate of the School of Oceanography, Idahams studied Marine Engineering in Seamanship. The ‘Port Harcourt Boy’ who relocated to Lagos to chase his music dream signed to Grafton Records in 2016 after his uncle introduced him to Tonye Ibiama, CEO of Grafton Records.

He then had his dreams come alive when he put pen to paper for Grafton Records, the same platform that houses the more established act, Mr 2kay. Once recounting his ordeal in life, the ‘Ada’ crooner said, “I thought my world was over after I lost my parents and I didn’t want to be caught up in the mix of militancy and unrest in Port Harcourt at the time. So, meeting Mr. Ibiama and getting signed to Grafton Records changed my life.”

Tonye Ibiama describes how he was introduced to him by a relative, with one Demo, and he offered him a deal. Idahams released songs include ‘Anything for You’, ‘Toast’, ‘Heal the Land’ and his latest, ‘No One Else’. The singer who put out a 6-track EP titled Amayanabo earlier in 2019 followed with a new record, ‘Billion Dollar’ which serves his first major release on Universal Music Group Nigeria (UMGNG), as part of a joint venture deal with Grafton Entertainment.

“I have been pushing to achieve mainstream success over the last three years and I have been fortunate with the reception that my music has received thus far. The deal with Universal Music Group Nigeria, allows me to tap into the label’s resources and experience within the industry. The goal is to have my music heard beyond the continent and I believe this deal will help me achieve this,” Idahams recalled during an interview.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

