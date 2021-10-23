Genesis MadHouse’s New EP is Ready

Music video director, Genesis MadHouse who is now set to debut his first body of work dubbed “3:33”. The Atlanta-based singer has been on the scene for years directing videos for top artistes before deciding to make a switch to making music and debuted his first single back in 2018 dubbed “Big Ole, Small Ole” in which he featured Zlatan, Minjin and Q2.

The singer is set to release this body of work after a long wait as his music career has taken a huge turn this year 2021. Speaking about what to expect from the EP, he said, “Realism, 3:33 encapsulates my past struggles, what I’ve been through and my current struggles as well. A lot of people would see themselves and their struggles listening to some of the songs on my EP and believe that anything is possible with a little faith. I have such a diverse sound on my EP. I’m blessed to have great minds come together to create an amazing body of work and I know the fans would enjoy it.”

An amazing switch from video directing to music isn’t something that can easily be done but so far he has managed to make that work over the years since his debut single and the love from his fans has been enormous which saw one of his freestyle on Audiomack hit 10k streams without him making it official to his fans. Genesis MadHouse’s latest single this year “Slave” is making massive moves which also prompted the singer to package this body of work.

He is currently signed to his owned record label called MadHouse Entertainment. As regards his style of music, he said, “I make Afro beat and Afro pop. My genre of music really spreads wide, depends on how I feel when writing and creating songs. I’m exceptional because I am a creator and I don’t just make music as I create art with it. I’m a business man, producer, director and an artiste. I feel like I’m a total package.”

